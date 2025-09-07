Photo Credit: ABC

As Michigan’s Dominic Zvada found out on Saturday, not even All-American kickers are immune to an announcer jinx.

Trailing Oklahoma 7-0 late in the second quarter, the Wolverines faced a fourth-and-two. When Michigan sent Zvada out, play-by-play man Chris Fowler asked color analyst Kirk Herbstreit if he was surprised.

“Am I surprised? I think at this point, in a game that’s gonna be a low-scoring, probably one-possession game, you need points,” Herbstreit replied.

“Well, Dominic Zvada usually gets points when he goes out there to kick field goals. He’s an All-American kicker. Bombs ’em from 50-plus easily. This is a chip shot of 32 to get the Wolverines on the board.”

The Wolverines did not get on the board. Zvada’s kick started at the left upright and hooked left.

“He never misses,” Fowler said.

“Oh, my God. Oh, Chris. You’re dead,” a laughing Hersbstreit added.

“I know I’m gonna hear about it,” Fowler added. “Let’s talk about his technique. Isn’t that what the announcers say?”

To be fair to Fowler, we’ve certainly heard worse. And as the graphic noted, Zvada was 33-for-37 (now 33-for-38) from inside of 40 yards in his career. So, while he’s very good, he’s not quite automatic.

Still, we have to think that Fowler is right. He’s going to hear about this one.