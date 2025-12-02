Photo credit: The Paul Finebaum Show, via SEC Network

Paul Finebaum might not be happy with Lane Kiffin after he spurned Ole Miss for LSU, but maybe chef Elizabeth Heiskell can brighten his mood.

Finebaum has been on ESPN ripping Kiffin for even considering leaving Ole Miss and a chance at winning a national title this season for LSU. And after Kiffin did indeed leave Ole Miss for LSU, Finebaum hasn’t let up, calling the decision “utterly destructive.” But is it possible Finebaum was secretly rooting for Kiffin to leave?

Last month, Heiskell made one of her frequent appearances on The Paul Finebaum Show and urged everyone to drop the Kiffin story, believing there was no way Ole Miss would lose their head coach. The Today show contributor who owns a catering business in Oxford, Mississippi, was so confident in Kiffin staying that she was willing to lay all her clothes on the line.

“If he does leave us, I will strip down butt naked and I will run around the Oxford square.” – Chef Elizabeth Heiskell told Paul Finebaum on the prospect of Lane Kiffin leaving Ole Miss back on Nov. 12 pic.twitter.com/hYK5ULf8Ai — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 1, 2025



“Lane Kiffin is staying in Oxford,” Heiskell told Finebaum. “Everybody’s happy, so y’all can just go ahead and put that to bed. I think y’all have a whole lot more interesting things to discuss than Lane Kiffin leaving Ole Miss. You are wasting your time, you are wasting your breath. Mark my words, he is not leaving.

“And I’ll tell you right now, if he does leave us, I will strip down butt naked, and I will run around the Oxford Square. There you go, I said it, and I will. That’s how confident I am that he is staying, and we will see him next year.”

Radio shows are used to seeing people make wild bets for attention and engagement. It’s how ESPN Cleveland’s Aaron Goldhammer ate horse poop, and why Pittsburgh’s Andrew Fillipponi has pierced nipples. But Heiskell didn’t have to go there and offer to strip naked; this isn’t her show. Unfortunately for her, she did. And Finebaum didn’t seem to mind.

“You now have me hoping he leaves,” Finebaum said with a smile. “We will televise that live right here.”

Interestingly, Finebaum never brought up the prospect of Heiskell stripping naked, causing him to root for Kiffin to leave Ole Miss while discussing the head coach’s future on ESPN in recent weeks. Yet here we are, with Chef Elizabeth promising to bare all if Lane Kiffin leaves Ole Miss, and Lane Kiffin since leaving Ole Miss. Now we wait to see if Chef Elizabeth fulfills her wager, as Andrew Fillipponi did with his nipples, or if her promise to go streaking will sit alongside Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo, who didn’t follow through on his vow to retire two years ago.