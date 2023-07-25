Credit: American Athletic Conference

There’s no greater tool in a college football head coach’s arsenal than the “nobody believed in us” card. It looks like Charlotte 49ers football coach Biff Poggi is ready to use that one in his first season at the helm of the program.

Appearing before media members at the American Athletic Conference Media Days on Tuesday, Poggi was asked three questions before it seemed that reporters heard everything that needed to from him. That did not appear to sit well with the former Michigan Wolverines associate head coach, who was also well aware that his team was picked to finish dead last in this season’s AAC media preseason poll.

After a moderator asked the media members if they had any other coaches for Poggi, the new head coach responded accordingly.

“That’s it, 3 questions?” Poggi asked media members. “Maybe that’s why you have us ranked last, that’s all that you think of us. So, we get that message, thank you.”

He then smacked the podium a few times and walked away, setting a very clear tone for the season ahead.

On paper, Poggi is exactly the kind of coach that Charlotte needs to turn the program around. The former Duke and Pittsburgh football player built up a reputation as a standout high school coach at the Gilman School and Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore. He won 13 Maryland state titles in 19 seasons at the former and turned the latter into a national powerhouse, sending some of his players to Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, and Michigan. He parlayed that success into a role on Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan where he helped the Wolverines to the 2021 Big Ten championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff last season.

If Poggi can find a way to turn the 49ers into winners this season, we’re guessing he’ll get at least a few more questions at next year’s media day.

[Coach Oz, Saturday Down South]