On the surface, the second leg of Bill Belichick’s press tour for his new book looked a whole lot different than the first. Mainly because unlike his famous interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Jordon Hudson was nowhere to be found.

But while Michael Strahan made it a point to share that the 24-year-old Hudson hadn’t accompanied her 73-year-old boyfriend for his interview on Good Morning America last week, it appears that wasn’t the case everywhere. Discussing Belichick’s appearance on The Pivot, co-host Channing Crowder revealed that the former Bridgewater State cheerleader wasn’t just present for the interview, but was heavily involved behind the scenes as well.

“His old lady is different,” Crowder said on WQAM’s Hochman and Crowder after the episode was released last week. “She lurks. It’s weird to know him as Coach Belichick running the entire organization as GM, head coach, talent coordinator, all that stuff, and then to see this tiny little 95-pound girl pretty much telling him what to do.”

Crowder added that Hudson “choreographed the open” to the interview, although it’s unclear what that means exactly. Ryan Clark opened the interview by running down a list of Belichick’s accomplishments — including New York Times best-seller — before asking him how he’s been doing personally with “everything that’s going on” in an apparent reference to the controversy surrounding his relationship with Hudson. Clark then followed up with a direct question regarding Hudson, who is listed in the acknowledgments of his book as his “idea mill and creative muse,” before asking another follow up about the role she plays in helping him balance his business and football ventures.

“She was there. She kind of coordinates and brand manages,” Crowder said during his radio show. “She has her paws on the situation. It’s different… it was weird to be around Belichick and Jordon. I don’t see Belichick in that light. But he just smiles and nods.”

While Hudson may have been heavily involved in Belichick’s appearance on The Pivot, she ultimately didn’t make the final cut the way she did in the CBS interview, . Crowder also didn’t give any indication that she tried to dictate the questions in the interview, which is ultimately what jumpstarted the entire month-long news cycle focused on the couple.

In the aftermath of the CBS interview, both Belichick and North Carolina have done their best to publicly distance the beauty pageant contestant from the Tar Heels program. Crowder’s comments, however, help illustrate her role in Belichick’s personal and professional life, in which Jordon Hudson appears to be both a girlfriend and a “Momager” for the 6-time Super Bowl champion head coach.