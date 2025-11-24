Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images

Update [5:02 p.m. ET]: Front Office Sports reports that ESPN and the CFP committee have agreed to extend the Dec. 1 deadline by nearly two months, to Jan. 23, before a decision about next year’s format must be made. The Athletic’s initial report still indicates that no agreement is expected. Read our original story below.

It appears that the 12-team College Football Playoff format is here to stay, at least for another year.

College football’s power brokers have until Dec. 1 to settle on a format for next year’s playoff. And while it seems like every format expansion under the sun has been bandied about at one point or another, there’s no clear consensus between the conference commissioners tasked with agreeing to a new postseason. Now, per a report by Ralph D. Russo and Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, expansion talks will “likely” extend into next year, meaning the current 12-team format will be the law of the land for next season.

Per the report, “Nothing has drastically changed around expansion talks since the offseason,” with the Big Ten and SEC still seemingly endorsing different formats.

Over the summer, the Big Ten proposed two different formats, both of which would drastically increase the number of automatic qualifiers into the playoff. The first, a 16-team format that gives the Big Ten and SEC four automatic berths each, the ACC and Big 12 two a piece, one bid for the Group of 5, and three at-large spots determined by a committee. That proposal was quickly shot down by the SEC, which favors a 16-team format that awards five automatic bids, one for each power-conference champion, one for the Group of 5, and 11 at-large slots.

Fundamentally, the Big Ten would like to make the format more like professional sports, where wins and losses determine which teams make the playoffs, while the SEC would like to account for the relative strength of schedule its teams play compared to other conferences.

After the Big Ten’s 16-team proposal lost steam, the conference introduced an even more radical 24-team format. That format would see each power conference allocated four automatic berths, two slots set aside for the Group of 5, and six at-large bids determined by a committee. A 24-team playoff would necessarily eliminate conference championship games to accommodate the calendar.

The Athletic characterizes the 24-team format as still very much in play as the conference commissioners take another year to determine the best way forward for the sport.

While such a drastic change might initially be unpopular with fans, proponents argue that it would keep more teams and fanbases engaged throughout the season, thereby increasing the sport’s popularity. Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks, himself a proponent of the 24-team playoff, also believes the expansion could make room for an additional broadcaster to become involved in the CFP. Of course, Shanks’ company would love to have a piece of the playoff, so that that with a grain of salt.

Next season is the first under ESPN’s new CFP contract, which runs through 2032. Aside from sublicensing some additional games to TNT beginning next season, the deal will look functionally the same for fans.

One would have to imagine that by this time next year, a new format will be in place for 2027. But how that new format will look is anyone’s guess.