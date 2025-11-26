Screenshot

Mack Rhoades saw his roles as the Baylor athletic director and College Football Playoff committee chair come to an end recently after Baylor investigated unspecified allegations against him. He was replaced as the CFP committee chair by Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek on Nov. 13.

While Yurachek hasn’t been challenged with many difficult CFP decisions just yet, the early returns would indicate that he keeps up with viral memes, at least.

During the latest edition of the College Football Playoff: Top 25 rankings reveal show on ESPN, Yurachek didn’t pass up the opportunity to make a “6-7” joke.

ESPN host Rece Davis asked Yurachek, “There was a change at 6-7, with Oregon and Ole Miss swapping spots; how much of an impact potentially could it be on Ole Miss if it’s determined they don’t have their head coach (Lane Kiffin) in the field?”

College Football Playoff committee chair Hunter Yurachek has 6-7 jokes. #CFP pic.twitter.com/3fzg9lUzxI — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 26, 2025

“6-7,” Yurachek responded while making the gesture associated with the meme that nobody really understands.

After a pause while waiting for Davis to offer a laugh, Yurachek answered the question.

“But, seriously, Rich (he means Rece), we didn’t have any discussion about Ole Miss and their coach,” Yurachek said. “That was all about Oregon and their performance against USC. Their strength-of-schedule continues to climb. They’ve been dominant on the offense and defensive side of the ball. Really good in special teams. And the committee had been waiting for them to have a signature win to really put them where we thought they deserved to be.”

Consider this a preview of millions of awkward 6-7 jokes across America at gatherings over the holidays.

