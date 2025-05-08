Texas and Texas A&M in the 2024 Lone Star Showdown. Their 2025 game will be moved to Black Friday. Texas and Texas A&M in the 2024 Lone Star Showdown. Their 2025 game will be moved to Black Friday. (Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman, via Imagn Images.)
College FootballNFLBy Andrew Bucholtz on

The last few years have seen significant debate around NFL and college football scheduling. Some of that’s come around Black Friday, once a crucial college football day, but one the NFL started scheduling a game on two years ago. However, college football is far from giving up that day.

Last year, the famed Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State wound up on Black Friday rather than its traditional Thanksgiving slot due to an ABC request. And reports Thursday indicated that clash will to take place on Black Friday again this year (but with an earlier start that likely means it won’t go head-to-head with the NFL game):

Another notable Black Friday move comes from the Texas-Texas A&M game, which took place on the Thanksgiving-adjacent Saturday this year. This time around, that will happen at night on Black Friday:

There’s probably some logic here. There have been many college football complaints over the years about the NFL interfering with their traditional scheduling patterns. There have also been the reverse, especially around the expanded College Football Playoff. High-profile morning and evening CFB games on Black Friday could help maintain that day as a college football destination while also having less head-to-head overlap with a high-drawing NFL game. We’ll see how it works out.

About Andrew Bucholtz

Andrew Bucholtz has been covering sports media for Awful Announcing since 2012. He is also a staff writer for The Comeback. His previous work includes time at Yahoo! Sports Canada and Black Press.

View all posts by Andrew Bucholtz