The UCLA Bruins shocked the college football world on Saturday, knocking off the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions, 42-37.

It was the Bruins’ first win of the season, but it was also a coming-out party for offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel, who has turned a moribund offense into a scoring machine in just two games.

And no one was happier with the result than his dad, CBS Sports college football analyst Rick Neuheisel.

In just his second game as UCLA’s OC after the school fired head coach DeShaun Foster and his coordinators, the younger Neuheisel, who previously played quarterback for the Bruins, brought their offense to life. UCLA took a 27–7 lead at halftime, scoring on all four first-half possessions. Considering UCLA had averaged just 14.3 points per game coming into Saturday, it was a stark difference.

Penn State stormed back in the second half, but the Bruins held on for the upset victory, and CBS Sports Network made sure to share the proud papa’s reaction when the victory was sealed.

Rick Neuheisel also went wild as UCLA got a huge stop vs Penn State in the final minute. The CBS postgame led off with that reaction, and Neuheisel offered some thoughts on the UCLA win. 🏈🎙️ #CFB https://t.co/9cXJPKQIhx pic.twitter.com/mh97xrxXiA — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 4, 2025

“YEAAAAAAAAAHHH!!! YEAAAAAAAAAHHHH!!!” Rick is heard screaming as UCLA’s defenders stopped Penn State’s offense to secure the seven-point win.

“What a wonderful ride for my son and for the UCLA team,” said the CBS Sports analyst. “And [interim head coach] Tim Skipper, what a job. What a masterful job of changing an attitude, literally overnight. And it’s amazing what can happen when everyone joins in and follows the leader. And that’s exactly what took place.”

Neuheisel also noted that in the clip of him looking down and celebrating, he looked a little bit like Ben Franklin. Fellow analyst Brian Jones jumped in to let him know, “We’re gonna get you a wig next week, in case they show your blind spot.”

In a remarkable footnote to the whole day, Jerry Neuheisel was carried off the field after the UCLA victory, showing just how much the players have rallied around their new coaching staff.