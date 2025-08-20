Credit: CBS Sports Network

College football season is quite literally days away and the networks broadcasting games continue to unveil their coverage plans.

On Tuesday, CBS shared its deep roster of broadcast talent for games slated to air on CBS Sports Network, beginning this weekend when Sam Houston State takes on Western Kentucky at 7 p.m. ET.

CBS Sports’ College Football Announcer Roster for Games Airing on CBS Sports Network in 2025. Kicks off this Saturday with @BearkatsFB at @WKUFootball at 7:00 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/W0qcq4Mb67 — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) August 19, 2025

In total, CBS Sports Network will deploy nine different play-by-play voices and seven different game analysts during the season. Rich Waltz, Chris Lewis, Jordan Kent, Dave Ryan, John Sadak, Alex Del Barrio, Jason Knapp, Fran Charles, and Jack Gordon make up the play-by-play roster. Robert Turbin, Adam Breneman, Randy Cross, Taylor McHargue, Patrick Peterson, Logan Ryan, and Kyle Long round out the group of analysts.

The network will air 70 college football games this season, capping off with the Conference USA title game on December 5. Primarily, the channel’s schedule consists of Conference USA, the Mountain West, and Mid-American Conference. The channel will have its fair share of games featuring the service academies, with Air Force appearing six times, Army five times, and Navy four times.

CBS also announced the Inside College Football studio team for CBS Sports Network on Tuesday. Brent Stover will host alongside a rotating panel of analysts to include Kevin Carter, Cardale Jones, Beanie Wells, Damien Harris, the aforementioned Adam Breneman, Keiana Martin, and Zach Aldridge.

The volume of college football on CBS Sports Network necessitates a large roster of talent, and the network certainly delivered on that front!