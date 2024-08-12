On Monday, CBS Sports pulled the curtain off its 2024 college football coverage, with many of the same broadcasters from recent years returning.

The trio of Brad Nessler, Gary Daniels, and Jenny Dell returns as the network’s top broadcast team for its 3:30 p.m. ET window, where they’ll call weekly Big Ten games and the Big Ten Championship game (airing in primetime on Saturday, December 7).

Select Mountain West and Service Academy games on CBS will be called by Rich Waltz, Ross Tucker, and Tiffany Blackmon.

On CBS Sports Network, Waltz, Robert Turbin, and Amanda Guerra will serve as the primary broadcast team.

Logan Ryan and Luke Kuechly are both joining CBS Sports Network this year as game analysts, joining a crowded stable of broadcasters at the network.

In the studio, College Football Today on CBS will continue to be hosted by Adam Zucker, joined by analysts Brian Jones, Rick Neuheisel, and Aaron Taylor. The CBS Sports Network studio show will be hosted by Brent Stover, along with analyst Kevin Carter and one of Cardale Jones or Beanie Wells on a rotating basis.

Here’s the full lineup of CBS Sports Network game talent.

Play-by-Play: Rich Waltz, Jordan Kent, Dave Ryan, Carter Blackburn, Chris Lewis, Alex Del Barrio, John Sadak and Jason Knapp

Rich Waltz, Jordan Kent, Dave Ryan, Carter Blackburn, Chris Lewis, Alex Del Barrio, John Sadak and Jason Knapp Analyst: Ross Tucker, Robert Turbin, Randy Cross, Taylor McHargue, Adam Breneman, Donte Whitner, Brock Vereen

Ross Tucker, Robert Turbin, Randy Cross, Taylor McHargue, Adam Breneman, Donte Whitner, Brock Vereen Reporter: Tiffany Blackmon, Amanda Guerra, Tina Cervasio, Keiana Martin, Sheehan Stanwick Burch, Emily Proud, Brandon Baylor.

CBS will kick off its coverage with three Inside College Football season preview shows on Monday, August 19 (8 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET) and Tuesday, August 20 (7 p.m. ET), airing on CBS Sports Network. The Inside College Football regular season starts on Tuesday, August 27 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and will continue airing on Tuesdays throughout the regular season.

In Week 0 on Saturday, August 23, CBS Sports Network will air SMU-Nevada at 8 p.m. ET, with Waltz, Turbin, and Guerra on the call.

In Week 1, CBS will air six games across CBS and CBS Sports Network. Nessler, Danielson, and Dell will call Akron-Ohio State on Saturday, August 31 at 3:30 p.m. ET and Waltz, Tucker, and Blackmon will call UCLA-Hawaii in primetime on CBS. All games on the CBS broadcast network can also be streamed on Paramount+.

[CBS Sports]