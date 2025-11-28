Credit: ESPN

Cam Newton knows a thing or two about the pressure and spotlight that come with SEC football. He also knows about greatness, having led the Auburn Tigers to a national title.

So when he looks at the situation surrounding Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and the possibilities that lie ahead of him, he thinks Kiffin should stay the course and continue building a legacy of greatness instead of leaving to be a footnote in someone else’s story.

Appearing on ESPN’s First Take on Friday, Newton compared the decision, and the drama surrounding it, to the one LeBron James made when he left Cleveland for Miami.

“I don’t have a problem with how he’s handled it. I think this is college football’s version of LeBron James, with the infamous quote, ‘I’m taking my talents to South Beach,'” said Newton. “Everybody is waiting. Everybody is impacted off of what Lane Kiffin is going to do.”

The former NFL MVP added that he believes Kiffin could leave behind a much larger legacy at Ole Miss instead of, say LSU, which is rumored to be pulling out all the stops to get him.

“… I would challenge this to this particular individual. Go somewhere where you’re the greatest of all time as a coach. Don’t find yourself going to another school and you’re just another good coach,” he said. “If you win a national championship at LSU, you’re just another good coach. … If you stay right where you are, you will be the greatest coach that has ever done it,” Newton said.

“And don’t give me this weak excuse of, ‘Oh, he can’t win there. Don’t nobody want to go to Oxford, Mississippi,’ he added, responding to a sentiment shared by Stephen A. Smith. “In this particular case with Lane Kiffin, you’re the hottest thing out. Wherever you go, they’re going to follow you, the recruits.”

Speaking of Smith, he did not seem very impressed or moved by Newton’s argument.

Stephen A. Smith was not feeling Cam Newton’s argument for why Lane Kiffin should stay at Ole Miss. pic.twitter.com/reoV4bimcx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 28, 2025

Kiffin and Ole Miss said that a decision wouldn’t be announced until after the Egg Bowl. Now that the Rebels have put that to bed, the clock is ticking.