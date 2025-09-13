Credit: ESPN

The Clemson Tigers came into Saturday’s ACC battle against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wanting to prove they still deserved consideration for the College Football Playoff despite losing to LSU to open the season.

By the time the final whistle blew, all anyone wanted to talk about was just how real Georgia Tech might be instead.

In a back-and-forth affair, the Yellow Jackets stunned No. 12 Clemson in the final seconds when kicker Aidan Birr drilled a 55-yard field goal to cement the 24-21 victory. The win moved Tech to 3-0 on the season and dropped Dabo Swinney’s squad to 1-2 with a likely tumble in the rankings to come.

Clemson led the game 14-13 heading into the fourth quarter. However, quarterback Haynes King led the Jackets on a touchdown drive complete with a two-point conversion to take a 21-14 lead before the Tigers eventually knotted it up. They couldn’t keep Tech off the board in the end, though, and here’s what the celebration in Bobby Dodd Stadium sounded like on ESPN with a call from Bob Wischusen and Louis Riddick.

Not to be outdone, here’s the Georgia Tech radio call from Andy Demetra.

And if you want to drink in the excitement without any announcers, here’s what it sounded like on ESPN’s SkyCast.