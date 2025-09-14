Photo Credit: LSU Tigers on TigerBait on YouTube

Brian Kelly walked into his postgame press conference Saturday night looking like a man spoiling for a fight. LSU had just beaten Florida 20-10, the defense had picked off DJ Lagway five times, and the Tigers were 3-0. But the first question wasn’t about any of that.

The first question was about LSU’s offense, or rather, lack thereof.

“Stop, really? Is that the first question?” Kelly said when asked about what he saw from his team’s offense, which accounted for just 13 points in the win. “We won the game 20-10. Try another question. What do you want me to tell you? I just laid it out for you. We played the game to win the game.”

Brian Kelly didn’t like my question, maybe he just didn’t like it being asked first right out of the gate. I get it, but it needed to be asked. #LSU pic.twitter.com/EYbdnRDPHo — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) September 14, 2025

Michael Cauble kept pressing on the offense. The WBRZ News 2 sports director asked about third downs next, in which LSU went 4-of-14. Kelly dismissed it by pointing to better numbers against Louisiana Tech the week before.

“It’s one game. Last game, we were great on third down,” Kelly replied. “You’re micro – you’re looking at this from the wrong perspective. LSU won the football game. Won the game. I don’t know what you want from me. What do you want? You want us to win 70-0 against Florida to keep you happy?”

Cauble tried again with the running game, saying he thinks the LSU faithful want to know why the Tigers can’t run the football. LSU managed 102 yards on the ground, but 51 came on one late carry from Caden Durham. Kelly pointed to that exact play as proof that the running game was fine.

“We can run the ball,” Kelly said. “Did you see the last play of the game? That’s all you need. You just need one.”

By this point, Kelly had heard enough from Cauble. And what started as dismissive answers turned into a full-blown lecture about ungrateful media members who couldn’t appreciate a win.

“Those are ridiculous questions, and I’m getting tired of it,” Kelly said. “You’re spoiled, you’re spoiled. This team is 17-1 at night. Give them some respect instead of microanalyzing every little thing. This is ridiculous for a group of seasoned reporters. That kind of question is so out of line.”

Maybe Cauble could have read the room better, but his questions weren’t out of line. An offense converting 4 of 14 third downs deserves scrutiny. A running game that manages 102 yards only because of one late breakaway run is fair game for reporters. These are basic observations about what happened on the field, not clever traps designed to make Kelly or his players look bad.

Kelly can game-plan around his elite defense all season if he wants. The unit is legitimately dominant and deserves every bit of praise it gets. But acting like offensive concerns are beneath discussion won’t make third-down failures disappear.

Spoiled would be LSU fans booing a 20-10 win over an SEC opponent. Spoiled would be demanding style points in September. A reporter asking why the offense struggles to sustain drives isn’t spoiled; it’s literally the job.

Kelly knows that. He’s coached long enough to understand that wins mask problems until they don’t. His defense is playing at a championship level, but that just makes the offensive inconsistency harder to ignore.

Which is probably why he reacted the way he did.