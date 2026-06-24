Credit: CBS Sports Network

Brian Kelly is set to have a prominent role in college football this upcoming season, even if it doesn’t feature him being on the sidelines.

Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports reports Kelly will call games for CBS this season, with the former Notre Dame and LSU head coach expected to be part of a three-person booth calling Mountain West games. In addition to Mountain West rights, CBS airs one Big Ten football game each week, which will feature Brad Nessler alongside Charles Davis as the successor to Gary Danielson in the network’s lead booth.

For the last 22 seasons, Kelly has been a head coach in college football, going from Central Michigan to Cincinnati to Notre Dame, before his most recent stop at LSU. Kelly’s tenure at LSU ended unceremoniously last November, when he was formally fired and eventually paid a $54 million buyout to stop coaching their football program.

As part of the buyout, Kelly must make an effort to seek employment in coaching or media to offset what LSU owes. In April, Kelly joined CBS Sports Network for its coverage of the NFL Draft. According to FOS, Kelly will also be a regular analyst on CBS Sports Network’s weekday show Inside College Football this season.

When Kelly joined CBS in April, he made his desire to coach again very clear, telling USA Today, “My motivation is to want to get back to building relationships and successful programs in college football.” And as bad as his tenure in LSU was, it’s hard to imagine Kelly being away from the sideline for long. But that won’t happen this season. Fans will now be on the edge of their seats waiting to hear Kelly call games, wondering whether his Mountain West schedule will have a chameleon effect on his accent.