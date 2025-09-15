Aug 30, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Brian Kelly apologized Monday for snapping at a reporter who asked about LSU’s offensive struggles following Saturday’s 20-10 win over Florida.

“I’ve texted with Mike and offered my apology to him for the way I handled the questioning,” Kelly said Monday. “I think it’s important to understand that my standards, relative to how we work with the media on a day-to-day basis, need to be higher. And I take responsibility for that.”

Brian Kelly opens up his Monday press conference with a public apology to Michael Cauble of WBRZ. #LSU pic.twitter.com/ev8J0EsYij — Mike Scarborough (@ScarboroughMike) September 15, 2025

The apology came after Kelly berated WBRZ sports director Michael Cauble during Saturday’s postgame press conference. When Cauble asked about the offense’s performance — LSU managed just 13 points and converted 4 of 14 third downs — Kelly called the questions “ridiculous” and told Cauble he was “spoiled” for not appreciating the victory.

Kelly doubled down during the exchange, saying, “Those are ridiculous questions, and I’m getting tired of it. You’re spoiled, you’re spoiled. This team is 17-1 at night. Give them some respect instead of microanalyzing every little thing.”

Brian Kelly didn’t like my question, maybe he just didn’t like it being asked first right out of the gate. I get it, but it needed to be asked. #LSU pic.twitter.com/EYbdnRDPHo — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) September 14, 2025

In his Monday apology, Kelly acknowledged the difficulty of making specific assessments immediately after games without reviewing film, and said he would naturally defend his players first. But he also recognized his response crossed a line.

“I have to do a better job of handling those kinds of questions,” Kelly said early Monday on the SEC Network. “I apologized to Michael Cauble, who’s a very good reporter. There is so much emotion after a game like that. I want to defend my players and my team. But I’ll do better.”

Brian Kelly on the SEC Network: “I have to do a better job of handling those kinds of questions. I apologized to Michael Cauble, who’s a very good reporter. There is so much emotion after a game like that. I want to defend my players and my team. But I’ll do better.” — TigerDroppings (@TigerDroppings) September 15, 2025

Kelly called Cauble “an outstanding reporter” who “works hard” and promised he would “do better moving forward.”

Cauble responded to the original incident with his own video, defending his questions about an offense that managed just 45 rushing yards when you remove one late 51-yard carry. “This is a championship team, or they expect to be,” Cauble said. “He told us to keep the receipts. Well, we’re keeping the receipts.”

Here’s an instant reaction to the LSU victory, Brian Kelly calling me spoiled and a hidden gem of a play from Chris Hilton. Tigers get the win and go 1-0 for the third time. #LSU pic.twitter.com/NZvz84BIMy — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) September 14, 2025

LSU faces South Carolina this Saturday in its next SEC matchup.