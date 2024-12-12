Bill BelichickCredit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

After days of speculation and reports that legendary NFL head coach turned NFL media personality Bill Belichick was highly considering the North Carolina coaching job, the move was made official on Wednesday. And already, hot takes are flying about how well he will do in his new role, including from NFL Network insider Brian Baldinger.

Belichick taking the vacant UNC head coaching position is, of course, interesting because despite years of experience at the NFL level, he has never coached at the college ranks before.

As for why Belichick is interested in the UNC job, it has been speculated that his son Stephen Belichick, the current defensive coordinator for the University of Washington, will join his father’s coaching staff and plans to be the coach in waiting at UNC once Bill Belichick ultimately retires from coaching for good.

Regardless of whether that ends up being the case, Bill Belichick will now enter an entirely new situation with a new set of challenges at the college level. And while some have already doubted how well his skills as an NFL head coach will translate, others like Baldinger believe that Belichick could instantly turn around UNC’s program.

During a guest appearance on You Better You Bet on the BetQL Network, Baldinger told Nick Kostos he believes that UNC could contend for an ACC title right away.

“I think he can win the ACC,” said Baldinger. “I think he could go beat Clemson. I’m not happy if that happens, I’m a Duke guy. And I don’t think Duke could ever beat a Bill Belichick-coached team. I think he could be very good. His selling point, I think he’ll have a GM who will do the NIL. All the money and that kind of stuff. I think if he gets the recruits into his office and he tells the kid that this is what he needs to do to get into the NFL level. I think those kids are going to listen to them. They are going to listen to what it takes to develop the work ethic.

“I think that’s going to be a big selling point for him with these kids. And I think he’s gonna be a real strong recruiter like Kirby Smart is. He doesn’t actually have to go out and go on the road. But they will have guys that bring the kids into his office. And he’ll sit them down and let them know. If this is what your goal is, this is what you need to do. And I think kids are going to listen to him.”

.@BaldyNFL thinks North Carolina with Bill Belichick can win the conference title next year in his first season as head coach.@TheKostos | @FemiAbebefe pic.twitter.com/zZ66zKtPBD — You Better You Bet (@YouBetterYouBet) December 11, 2024

In theory, Belichick is definitely someone who could be a big draw for a program, as he clearly understands what it takes for players to one day succeed at the NFL level. But at 72 years of age, there are perhaps some worries about just how involved he will be in the recruiting process.

Only time will tell just how much success Belichick will ultimately have at UNC. But at the very least, he gives the program a big name behind it that should get the attention of some recruits, which is certainly good for their short-term future.

