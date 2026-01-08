Credit: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Over the course of the past five years, there has been no shortage of complaints from college coaches regarding the current state of the sport.

That’s why it stands out all the more that Bret Bielema isn’t just embracing the NIL and transfer portal era, but says that it’s “the most fun” he’s had in his career.

Speaking to ESPN’s Dan Wetzel, the Illinois head coach offered his commentary on the current college football landscape, which has played a significant role in shaping a final four featuring Indiana, Oregon, Ole Miss and Miami. And unlike many of his colleagues, Bielema praised the portal era, noting the advantages it has afforded programs like his own.

“This is the most fun I’ve ever had in coaching because you know you’re on a more equal playing field,” Bielema said. “The introduction of the portal, NIL and revenue sharing, is the most game-changing development in my 32 years of coaching.”

While many have pointed to the Hoosiers’ run under Curt Cignetti as the poster child for the new era, the Fighting Illini’s recent success is also worth mentioning. Over the course of the last two years, Illinois has amassed its best two-season run since the 1989 and 1990 campaigns, thanks primarily to the sport’s modern methods of player acquisition.

“It’s hard when you would do what you have to do as long as you possibly could and in the end, sometimes it just didn’t matter,” Bielema said of his past recruiting efforts. “Now you just come to work every day knowing that blue blood, red blood, orange blood, whatever, everybody’s got a chance, man.”

Although Bielema isn’t the first coach to embrace NIL and the transfer portal, the prevailing narrative has seemingly been that the abundant player movement has been a net negative for the sport. That’s perhaps thanks in large part due to repeated comments made by former Alabama coach Nick Saban, who many believe was driven to retirement because of such practices.

Of course, everybody has their biases and it’s not hard to figure out why Illinois’ head coach would be more in favor of the transfer portal than a coach who won seven national titles under the old model. And you don’t have to look much further than the current state of college basketball to see some of the modern NCAA’s most obvious flaws.

It’s also worth noting that Saban agrees: NIL and the transfer portal have certainly evened the playing field for teams like the Illini. But despite the College GameDay analyst’s repeated offers to help fix the sport, coaches such Bielema seem to think that it’s not quite as broken as many people believe.