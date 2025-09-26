Sep 6, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) celebrates with head coach Brent Venables after the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables called student journalists “weird” for showing up at the airport to cover quarterback John Mateer’s return from hand surgery.

Mateer arrived back in Norman on Thursday via private jet after undergoing surgery in California. Student reporters from OU’s independent news organization (OU Daily Sports) were on scene at Max Westheimer Airport to cover the story, though law enforcement blocked their view of Mateer leaving the aircraft.

“OU quarterback John Mateer is back in Norman after receiving hand surgery yesterday in California,” said Willie Gillespie, one of the student reporters. “Now, I was on scene at Max Westheimer Airport today, as Mateer arrived via private jet. And my view and my camera’s was blocked by law enforcement, so I was unable to witness Mateer getting off the aircraft. But, Brent Venables confirmed his arrival today, while also calling me and another student journalist ‘weird’ for being there.”

Law enforcement blocked visibility of #Sooners quarterback John Mateer upon his return to Norman after undergoing hand surgery Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/YSWBUF4Rty — OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) September 25, 2025

“Mateer made it back, just in case you were wondering,” Venables said. “I know there were some of y’all that were kind of weird and hung out at the airport for him. You know who you are. It sounds like he avoided you. Anyway, I’m gonna make him available to y’all, too, so you get a chance to ask him whatever questions you want.”

“Mateer made it back, just in case any of you were wondering.”#Sooners HC Brent Venables says that reporters camped at the airport to gain intel on John Mateer upon returning to Oklahoma from his surgery in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/vUVGTGgD64 — Carson Field (@CarsonDField) September 25, 2025

What Gillespie and the other student reporter did was basic beat reporting. Covering their starting quarterback’s return from surgery isn’t exactly groundbreaking journalism, especially for a player who was getting Heisman Trophy buzz before the injury.

College programs want to control when and how information gets released, usually through official channels and scheduled press conferences. Student journalists are learning by covering stories as they develop, rather than waiting for coaches to decide when news should be released.

The students handled it professionally, showing up to cover the story and reporting what they could confirm even after law enforcement blocked their view. Mateer still hasn’t spoken with the media, despite Venables saying he would make him available.