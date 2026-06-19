Credit: imagn images via Reuters Connect

The Texas Tech-Brendan Sorsby gambling scandal came to an unceremonious conclusion with Sorsby opting to leave college football entirely. After fighting tooth and nail for months to overturn his gambling probe-related ban from the NCAA, Sorsby ultimately applied to the NFL’s supplemental draft, ending a lengthy legal and PR battle.

As the quarterback turns his attention to the NFL, his agent, Ron Slavin, is making his feelings clear about the media’s overarching reaction to the saga.

“Everybody loves to have an opinion. I’m so tired of watching people get on TV and blab their mouth when they have no idea what they’re talking about,” Slavin said on Shan & RJ. “Unfortunately, it’s not just in Brendan’s situation; it’s in most situations.

“Unless you’re Brendan or Brendan’s family or myself and my team, nobody really knows what happened. The opinions out there were, you would have thought this kid committed major crimes and did the horrible things. The reality is, as an 18 year old, he made some bad decisions from his dorm room when he wasn’t traveling with the team in Indiana.”

Slavin pointed toward the widespread prevalence of gambling advertisements as leaving young people susceptible to the pitfalls of betting.

“The predatory world of gambling, where you turn 18 and deposit $5 you get a free $100. Every single show on TV, every single radio show, everything is sponsored by a gambling site. So, it’s a scary world we’re living in. These kids have all been raised now with phones in their hands. So, it’s real easy to get on an app and place a bet.”

Slavin isn’t alone in this feeling. Colin Cowherd echoed his sentiment, saying on his podcast that “Sorsby’s a college kid who grew up in the first gambling generation. Of course, this was going to happen.” Pardon the Interruption’s Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon also called out the hypocrisy. Still, regardless of whether the media’s or the NCAA’s ties to gambling are a part of the cause, athletes betting on their teams and compromising the integrity of games is a symptom that has to be treated.

Sorsby’s situation has cast doubt on the NCAA’s ability to proactively do so moving forward, but if efforts to get things under control don’t start soon, Sorsby is bound to be case-zero, rather than a one-off.