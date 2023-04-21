“David Mulugheta was so concerned about C.J. Stroud choosing not to go to the Manning Passing Academy, that he felt the need to reach out to his clients to create some sort of Twitter attack, which, for anyone that knows me, knows that I could give two you-know-whats about Twitter or people’s opinion on Twitter. “But all it did was highlight the fact that no one took the time to listen to the one-minute clip. Understand the context of the question was ‘Why could a player like C.J. Stroud be dropping at this point in time in the draft process?’. I’ve been there. I’ve gone through this. I spoke about some of the things I went through, and I spoke about some of the things I heard.”

So Quinn, to a degree, believes that there was a sense of camaraderie around Mulugheta’s clients and thus feels that a swarm of current or former NFL players attacked him.

Brady continued as he proclaimed critics and people nowadays don’t know what they’re talking about.

“The attacks from people like RG3 — dude, I can’t wait for your book to come out, so excited about it — and Ryan Clark, who don’t know me, don’t know anything about my integrity or anything else about what I was as a player, person, or analyst, all of a sudden are taking that as a slight to the character of C.J. Stroud. If either one of those two would have taken the time to listen to the one-minute clip, they would have literally heard me define it as potentially a smoke screen…but that’s the point. In today’s society, we have people that don’t actually care to know what the hell they’re talking about.”

Quinn has a point in picking and choosing the whole story and how people react to it. There’s a reason people react to headlines over the meat of the article. It’s reactionary and convenient.

However, the fact is, a lot of pre-NFL Draft criticism comes off as often trivial and absurd, especially when more minor transgressions come off as more important than actual legal problems that prospects have usually found themselves in.

So even if you argue that Stroud, Clark, and the rest of Mulugheta’s clients went on the defense, they were probably in the right to try and protect their guy. It’s arguably a one-sided story to say Stroud “ghosted” the Manning Academy. Clark claimed that Stroud never committed to it. Since nobody had the chance to push back immediately, Quinn’s sound byte is what’s out there. Because analysts shape the conversations, this is what everyone’s talking about. Not Clark’s rebuttal because stories about Stroud ghosting the camp have been plastered around the space. Unfortunately for Brady Quinn, that’s all about him and what he said.

[Barrett Sports Media]