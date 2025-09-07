Photo Credit: WCVB in Boston

College football fans in the Boston area had a unique viewing experience in Week 2, as several local affiliates shifted their coverage away from the sport due to developing weather in the area.

Several games in the early and afternoon windows were affected in the Boston area, as local stations covered the tornado that was visible on the ground in Worcester on Saturday.

In particular, the coverage of the Texas-San Jose State matchup on WCVB, Boston’s ABC affiliate, included several cutaways to inform viewers of the tornado warning in the surrounding area. At first, WCVB opted for a picture-in-picture cutaway to allow viewers to see the game still, only to later move away from the game entirely for a full-fledged report from a local meteorologist.

WCVB has cut away from SJSU-Texas entirely. pic.twitter.com/xP6QRx5HpK — Sports TV News & Updates (@TVSportsUpdates) September 6, 2025

A screenshot from the X account TV Sports Updates shows that several other affiliates, including WBZ (CBS affiliate), WFXT (Fox affiliate), and WLVI (The CW affiliate), all either opted to go picture-in-picture to provide both weather reports and game coverage, or at the very least implemented a ticker providing updates on the tornado.

Boston TV update as there is a confirmed tornado near Worcester: – WCVB has broken away entirely from Ole Miss-Kentucky

– WBZ has OK State-Oregon PiP

– WFXT has Delaware-Colorado PiP

– WLVI only has a ticker on Fresno State-Oregon State w/ full coverage on sister station WHDH pic.twitter.com/yDXDXnWn3m — Sports TV News & Updates (@TVSportsUpdates) September 6, 2025

It’s obviously understandable for a severe weather warning to take precedent over a college football broadcast for areas that are in immediate danger. But that doesn’t mean that there weren’t college football fans who were quite frustrated with their viewing experience taking a hit.

Bad day to live in Boston. — Drifskel (@ChaseThatSedan) September 6, 2025

Look bro we get it It rains. That’s nature — MSG (The Gargoyle) (@nascar_king) September 6, 2025

Fortunately, it appears that college football fans in the area will at least be able to watch night games uninterrupted. The most recent forecast from the Boston National Weather Service has its Severe Thunderstorm Warning tapering off after 6:00 EST.