It’s the final weekend for college football teams to make their case for conference championship games, a critical component of the criteria that will ultimately determine who makes the College Football Playoff.

When the Boston College Eagles (1-10) and Syracuse Orange (3-8) battle for Northeastern college football supremacy on Saturday, they might have an outsized impact on the teams that qualify for the ACC Championship Game.

Let us explain.

Who plays in the ACCCG and who wins it is going to be absolutely critical when it comes to which ACC school qualifies for the CFP, if any of them do at all. There are currently six teams in contention to advance to the ACCCG: Duke (6-5), Georgia Tech (9-2), Miami (9-2), Pitt (8-3), SMU (8-3), and Virginia (9-2). Miami is currently the conference’s highest-ranked team, but it has a very low chance of making the title game right now. For the other five schools, winning the ACC championship will be essential if they want an opportunity to play in the CFP.

An ACC Championship berth and a spot in the College Football Playoff could be decided by the result of 1-10 Boston College vs. 3-8 Syracuse this week. The ACC Championship could be really simple: SMU is in with a win, Virginia is in with a win. But either team loses, the result… pic.twitter.com/abNbewZP8U — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) November 26, 2025

The easiest way this all plays out is if SMU and Virginia win this weekend. If they both take care of business, the discussion is moot, and they’ll both advance to the championship game.

Got all that? The odds are pretty low that the ACC Championship Game participants will come down to the arm of Syracuse true freshman Rich Belin in his first college start, but they’re not zero.