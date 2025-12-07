Credit: © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch; © Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Booger McFarland has watched Ohio State play once this season, and he’s not shy about admitting it.

“In a year where there’s no dominant team — no disrespect to Ohio State — I’ve only seen them play one game and that was against Texas,” McFarland said on ABC’s studio coverage. “But in a year where there’s no dominant team, Texas Tech can win it all.”

Booger McFarland really just said the only game he’s seen Ohio State play was vs Texas How can you analyze CFB w/o watching the games? 😂 — JJ (@BuckeyeOutside) December 6, 2025

Booger McFarland is paid handsomely to talk about all of college football and openly admits he’s watched Ohio State play one game, only to proclaim there is no dominant team in college football. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/umQU9VVceQ — The Scratch Gamblers (@ScratchGamblers) December 6, 2025

McFarland and Kevin Negandhi anchor ABC’s college football studio wraps, so they’re not calling games week to week. And even though ESPN doesn’t have Big Ten rights — which means McFarland isn’t watching Ohio State live on his network — that doesn’t necessarily lower the bar.

In the same breath, McFarland also votes for the Heisman Trophy and appears on ESPN’s College Football Playoff rankings show every Tuesday. Those responsibilities typically require watching more than one game from the defending national champions who entered Saturday 12-0 as the top-ranked team in the country and presumptive No. 1 overall seed.

Granted, he made these comments before Indiana won the Big Ten Championship Game, but this is the same McFarland who has questioned that No. 1 ranking all season, suggesting at different points that Indiana or Texas A&M deserved to be ranked higher.

So, either way, he’s expected to offer informed opinions on CFP rankings every Tuesday on ESPN’s selection show. If he’s only watched Ohio State once all season, it’s fair to wonder how many games he’s seen from the other playoff contenders.