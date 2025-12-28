Credit: © Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images; ABC

Booger McFarland’s prep work for Saturday’s Pop-Tarts Bowl between BYU and Georgia Tech apparently didn’t include reading the injury report.

The former NFL defensive tackle and current ESPN analyst delivered three keys to the game during ABC’s pregame show. His first point focused on Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King needing to throw better. His second centered on running back LJ Martin and the ground game. His third suggestion was that Pop-Tarts finally make a peanut butter flavor, which they already do.

The problem with that second key? The Cougars’ star running back and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year underwent shoulder surgery after the regular season ended. Coach Kalani Sitake announced Tuesday — five full days before kickoff — that Martin would miss the bowl game.

The LSU alum didn’t get the memo.

Key to the game for @ESPNBooger is LJ Martin. 😂 unserious company. — Jonny Linehan (@jlinehan9) December 27, 2025

Booger McFarland’s key to the game for BYU? LJ Martin. How far ESPN has fallen. (It’s been announced all week that Martin wouldn’t play) — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) December 27, 2025

Booger McFarland talking pregame about one of the keys being LJ Martin’s ability to… Bro, just admit you did ZERO prep and say nothing. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Chravis with a “T” (@tko140pt6) December 27, 2025

Booger McFarland, who gets paid for a living to only talk about College Football, didn’t know LJ Martin was out. He called for him to have a big game even though he is OUT. — Rich Cuthbertson (@rcubDFS) December 27, 2025

Booger’s key to the game was LJ Martin rushing attack. He isn’t playing. No one cares about bowl games lol not even the network and their reporters broadcasting the games. — Chase (@Chase_a_saurus) December 27, 2025

Booger McFarland just listed LJ Martin as one of his keys to the game 😂 — Pop Tarts enjoyer (@bearforheisman) December 27, 2025

It’s not the first time McFarland’s preparation has been questioned this season. Earlier this month, he admitted that he’d only watched Ohio State play once all season — against Texas — despite voting for the Heisman Trophy and appearing weekly on ESPN’s College Football Playoff rankings show.

At the very least, Martin’s numbers explain why he would have been a logical key to the game if he’d been healthy.

He led the Big 12 with 1,305 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns this season before injuring his shoulder against Iowa State in October. He played through it for the rest of the regular season and the Big 12 Championship Game, but opted for surgery with a narrow window before either returning for his senior year or declaring for the NFL Draft.

BYU relied instead on backup running backs Enoch Nawahine, Jovesa Damuni, and Preston Rex, who combined for just 30 carries and 143 yards during the regular season. They managed well enough without Martin — with Damuni leading the way with seven rushes for 38 yards and a touchdown — to pull out the 25-21 win over Georgia Tech.