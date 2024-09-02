[Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]

It hasn’t exactly been a banner 48 hours for Billy Napier and the Florida Gators football program.

When you’re being trolled by the head coach you replaced while failing to open up water bottles after getting trounced by your in-state rivals, the only place you can go up. And for Napier’s program, that involves not listening to those in rural Central Florida who are criticizing the team from their basements.

That part of the Sunshine State isn’t exactly the epicenter of basements, but that’s beside the point here.

Napier’s basement quip came from a long-winded answer in which the Gators’ head coach was asked about flushing the emotional part to remain even-keeled and present the side he wants to present to the team, even after losing 41-17 at home to the Miami Hurricanes.

“Yes, it is probably one of the bigger challenges you have as a head coach in terms of turning the page,” says Napier. “How do you filter the results? How do you evaluate the game? Especially when it’s negative. And I would tell you one of the other bigger challenges when you do win, but maybe you were sloppy and didn’t play well; that’s another big challenge.

“They’re all happy-go-lucky, but the reality is, look, I can remember standing up here after we beat Utah in the first year, telling you guys, ‘Look, I know everybody thinks we’re gonna win the Super Bowl this year, but we have things that we have to clean up as a team.'”

“I would say this: there is no better learning experience than game experience,” Napier continued. “There’s an old military line that can have a lecture about bullets flying, and we could talk about that for years, but when you’re in there, and the bullets are flying, I think that scenario is when the consequences become real.

“I played on championship teams, I’ve been part of it as a coach on National Championship teams, SEC Championship teams, conference champions, division champions, and very rarely did we win every single game.

“I think, ultimately, a loss early can be a blessing if you don’t waste it…One thing I can say is that we have a group that’s working hard. I do think that we have character. We have to go to work on the football part. And I think we have to become a more consistent team, and we have to execute better. If we can focus on those things and not necessarily what some guy in his basement is saying in rural Central Florida on social media, then we got a chance to get better.

“I think that’s the key, but sometimes you deserve criticism. And I think that’s one of those things I’d say I have no excuses. We gotta go get it fixed.”

Billy Napier with a dig at fans who post criticism on social media from basements in rural central Florida:#ChompedSports #SEC #CFB #Gators pic.twitter.com/lfV7nk9PcP — Chomped Sports (@ChompedSports) September 2, 2024

That answer is certainly telling. Even acknowledging the need to filter criticism, Napier’s swipe at guys in their basements in Central Florida suggests some lingering frustration with the negativity, perhaps indicating that the pressure is starting to get to him. The seat is hot after Napier started his Florida career with 6-7 and 5-7 seasons, well below the level they were at under predecessor Dan Mullen (as Mullen noted with a retweet Saturday). And with the hardest schedule in college football this season, Napier and Co. are going to have to figure it out quickly.

[Chomped Sports on X/Twitter]