A lot has been said about No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington in the buildup to Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Even more will continue to be said about the game in the coming days.

But it’s unlikely that any analysis has been or will be like what we got from Bill Walton on Thursday night.

Walton and play-by-play man Dave Pasch were in Tucson on Thursday, calling the college basketball game between Pac-12 rivals, Colorado and Arizona. During the second half of Arizona’s blowout win, the announcers began to talk about Monday’s game between the Wolverines and Huskies. That promoted Walton to break the game down. And it’s safe to say, he likes Washington.

“I’ll be watching this. I love championship — whatever it is. Like Caleb Love when he took down Duke in the semifinals. But I’m going with Washington. I love the quarterback, Penix, from Tampa. He went to I-U, it didn’t work out there. He comes to Washington. What an incredible program they’ve got up there in the Conference of Champions at U-W. And the physical fitness level of the Huskies. Huh, huh, huh. And then Penix back there in the pocket, throwing those downfield passes to guys on the run. That is Joe Montana-esque. Cool under pressure.”

The Washington Huskies football and Michael Penix Jr. breakdown… from Bill Walton. #CFP ???️ pic.twitter.com/7zX49s1Blu — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 5, 2024

Later in the game, Walton was throwing a t-shirt into the crowd at Arizona’s McKale Center. And it’s safe to say that he picked the right sport in basketball.

Bill Walton shows off the arm. "Look at the arm! You're talking about Michael Penix Jr with the accuracy and the downfield throws! How about that toss?" – Dave Pasch "Made it all the way to the third row." – Walton ???️ https://t.co/ov5ndKFqhw pic.twitter.com/3WsLtKENmP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 5, 2024

We won’t have to wait long to see how spot-on Walton’s gridiron analysis is. Washington and Michigan will square off on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET.