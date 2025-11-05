Screengrab via X

Everything is going great this year with the Boston College Eagles. Just super. Things couldn’t be better if you ask head coach Bill O’Brien.

Sure, the team is just 1-8 and in 17th place in the ACC and the only team in the conference without a win. Ok, so what if the only victory this season came against FCS school Fordham to begin the campaign. And even though Boston College has lost their last five games by an average of 21.2 points per game, there’s a lot to be optimistic about.

So any questions even hinting at the contrary would be just ridiculous. That’s why Bill O’Brien had to strongly contradict a reporter who dared to ask about the Eagles and their 1-8 record and the inconceivable notion that fans may not be satisfied with the team’s record and overall direction for the program.

Bill O’Brien explodes at media member, who asked for a message to the fan’s displeasure with the teams current 1-8 record. “I’m glad you’re down, I’m not down, nobody’s down. We’re fighting, we’re competing…” pic.twitter.com/gQttJbc3pH — Brett (@brettrid3r) November 4, 2025

“I’m really glad. I’m glad you’re down. I’m not down. Nobody’s down. We’re fighting, we’re competing. You know, it’s the second year of this program, Mike. You always come in here with these down questions. You show up like once a month or something like that, you come in here with these down questions. I don’t know what year you graduated from BC, but this is a program that we’re building. Nobody here’s down. We’re positive, we’re going to show up and play our —– off against SMU. You can go out there in your dark clouded world and whatever it is and do whatever you want to do. We’re not down. The sun is up and we’re fighting. That’s my message to the fans,” O’Brien said.

The reporter in question was local podcaster Mike Gualtieri, who thanked people on his social media page who responded to the furor around the press conference interaction.

In all seriousness, there is clearly something more to the frustration of Bill O’Brien here as it appears to have built up with Gualtieri for whatever reason. But he has to understand that erupting in such a way is not going to convince fans to buy in to whatever he is trying to sell after losing eight straight games. If not, maybe he should try to go to New York and see if it’ll work for Jets fans.