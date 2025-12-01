Credit: © Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger; CBS Sports

Lane Kiffin leaving Ole Miss has drawn plenty of reactions across the college football media landscape, but few as sharp as Bill Cowher’s.

The Super Bowl-winning coach didn’t hold back on Sunday’s The NFL Today when discussing Kiffin’s decision to leave the Rebels for LSU after they’d secured a spot in the College Football Playoff. Cowher took particular issue with reports that Kiffin intended to take offensive assistants with him to Baton Rouge immediately, which would gut an Ole Miss program that just lost its head coach before a historic postseason run.

“Why would an AD let a coach, who made a decision that he wanted to go to LSU and not stay at Ole Miss, coach my players and use my coaches and tell them for the next month why they should be joining them at LSU,” Cowher said on CBS Sports. “I totally understand. I would just say, ‘Thank you, Lane, and goodbye.'”

It was a contentious weekend in Oxford. Kiffin officially left Ole Miss on Sunday following an 11-1 regular season that culminated with a win over Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl. He’d spent Saturday meeting with athletic director Keith Carter and chancellor Glenn Boyce, reportedly trying to work out a deal that would allow him to coach the Rebels through the playoff. That request was denied, and Ole Miss promoted defensive coordinator Pete Golding to the permanent head coaching role. Kiffin’s departure was messy enough that it reportedly required a police escort to the University-Oxford Airport, where fans shouted obscenities as he left town.

Beyond the immediate fallout of Kiffin’s departure, Cowher used the situation to highlight what he sees as a much larger problem in college football. The NCAA has failed to establish any meaningful structure around coaching movement, and the combination of the transfer portal and NIL has created an environment where programs can be gutted overnight.

Ole Miss is just the latest example of a school left holding the bag while everyone else cashes out.

And while Cowher made it clear he doesn’t fault Kiffin for taking the LSU job — coaches leave for better opportunities all the time — it’s the manner in which Kiffin left that bothered the Hall of Famer.

“I understand that he went, and I don’t have a problem with that,” Cowher continued. “But you know what? If you go, then go. And, you know, wish them nothing but the best. Don’t disrupt the program. Don’t take any of those coaches. Let them stay there and finish the job you left because you didn’t want to finish it, because you decided you wanted to go somewhere else. That’s fine, but don’t take everybody else with you, trying to destroy that program…

“That administration, that school, they gave you the money for the NIL… This wasn’t just about you. A football program is not just about the head coach. It’s about the assistant. It’s about the organization. It’s about everyone else, the administrative staff that sat there and supported you all those years, all those alumni that sat there and gave you money for NIL, it’s about them, too. You’ve left them. And so, it just isn’t about you, Lane Kiffin.”

Which is why Cowher’s point is hard to argue with. A coach can leave a playoff team, gut the staff on his way out, and face zero consequences for it. The players who spent years building something in Oxford are the ones left behind. And as Cowher made clear, that’s not how it should work.