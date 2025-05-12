Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

Bill Belichick has finally taken the plunge.

No, the University of North Carolina head football coach isn’t cutting ties with Jordon Hudson—the two are still going hot and heavy. But he and UNC have concluded that he has a PR problem. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio initially reported that Belichick was seeking PR help to rehabilitate his image just over a week ago.

And that’s where former Chicago Bears PR chief Brandon Faber comes in.

According to Florio, Belichick has been in talks with Faber for several months now. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported on Monday that the hire is almost finalized, even as Pablo Torre suggests there’s an “absolutely real chance” the ‘Hoodie’ never ends up coaching at Chapel Hill.

Despite Florio’s report that Belichick has been in extensive talks with Brandon Faber, a former PR chief for the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, it’s UNC making the hire. While Faber’s official title is still TBD — and it likely won’t be “Bill Belichick’s Chief PR Czar” — Breer reports that he will essentially serve as the head of football communications for the program.

Additionally, Breer notes that Faber is set to attend the ACC coaches’ meetings, which kick off today, Monday, May 12, in Amelia Island, Florida. That’s as strong an indicator as any that he’s nearing the final stages of the hiring process.

The fact that North Carolina is handling the hire itself should be a telltale sign. The coach and the university are aligned, both working to fix Belichick’s off-field issues — a problem that, until now, he’s refused to entertain.

But with his personal and professional life now inextricably linked to Hudson, Belichick can’t avoid the reality any longer. Former players have weighed in, calling the age-gap relationship a “distraction,” with another even suggesting the Tar Heels should fire him.

While that may seem drastic, it’s not entirely off the table.

On June 1, 2025, Belichick’s buyout clause with UNC drops dramatically from $10 million to just $1 million, making it a possible exit strategy.

Breer’s sources indicate that Belichick is keenly aware of the criticism and how it’s shaping public perception of him. At this point, he’s far from having it all figured out, but UNC’s decision to hire Faber signals that both the coach and the university are finally taking steps to manage the situation.