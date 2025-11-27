Credit: Heel Report

The North Carolina Tar Heels football season hasn’t gone the way many hoped, but that doesn’t mean the drama surrounding head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has died down.

It’s hard to recount all the reports, rumors, narratives, and discussions that have surrounded Belichick and Hudson regarding their relationship and its potential impact on his job at UNC.

Most recently, the New York Post reported a salacious story about how Belichick’s daughter-in-law went on an extended profanity-laced tirade on Hudson following a North Carolina football game earlier this month.

Then, Hudson herself made waves when she announced on social media that she was taking legal action against Pablo Torre, who has reported several stories about her and her 73-year-old beau. She and Torre have been sniping at each other on social media since.

Belichick is currently preparing for his final game of the season, a rivalry showdown against the NC State Wolfpack. He met with the media on Wednesday and was asked directly if the ongoing drama is impacting his team.

“I know you can’t control what people write about you or say about you or talk about,” started a reporter. “But right before the Duke game, there was a big story in the New York Post. And right before this game, there was a story with Jordon Hudson possibly filing a lawsuit against Pablo [Torre]. How much do those distractions seep down into the team, and how much time do they take from what you’re trying to accomplish? Is there a way, in your mind, to try to eliminate some of that drama?

Belichick’s answer was the most Bill Belichick answer possible.

“Yeah, I’m just focused on the game,” Belichick said. “That’s what our team’s focused on, so…”

Of course, that’s how he was always going to answer that question, but it’s also fair to ask it, given the outsized space it takes up in public discourse.

Tar Heels players have denied that the media circus surrounding their head coach has affected them. And that may be true. But there’s also no denying that, whether they mean to or not, Belichick and Hudson keep finding their way into the spotlight. That has an impact; it’s just a question of how big and who feels it.