Things are crumbling around Bill Belichick at North Carolina, leading the best head coach in NFL history to channel his inner Donald Trump.

Belichick’s debut season in Chapel Hill has him on the verge of being labeled the worst coach in college football history for his struggles on and off the field, at least according to Paul Finebaum. But there have also been reports that Belichick’s tumultuous rookie season led him to already discussing a buyout with UNC.

Belichick, however, has maintained those reports are false. And during his Tuesday press conference, the rookie college coach was asked whether the team has appeared different since he reaffirmed his commitment to the program.

“I’m sure there’s a lot of other people that want to get clicks and views and posts on my face… It’s just a bunch of garbage.” Bill Belichick emphasizes his commitment to UNC ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FcWAeeJL8Q — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2025



“It’s never been anything but that. Whoever that story came from, obviously it’s already been taken down and everything else,” a stone-faced Belichick said. “It’s just total — as Trump would say, fake news. It’s just, I don’t know, it’s just a novel. Look, our consistency has been here since the day that Michael Lombardi and I came in and started hiring people to come into the organization in December.

“We got here the same day and we’ve been doing it every day, and that’s the way it’s gonna be. I’m sure there’s a lot of other people that want to get clicks and views and posts on ‘myface’ or whatever. But it’s just a bunch of garbage.”

The initial report that Belichick was discussing buyout options with North Carolina came from The Guardian’s Ollie Connolly, and it has not been taken down. Since Belichick refuted those reports, his football team has shown improvement by getting close to wins against better opponents in Cal and No. 16 Virginia.

Maybe the 73-year-old Belichick is fully committed to his five-year contract with UNC. But that doesn’t change the fact that his first season has already been judged as a disaster. In a season marred from the start by PR disasters and Jordon Hudson-inspired drama, Belichick has responded to the negative headlines with an uninspiring 2-5 record, grabbing two wins in September against Charlotte and Richmond. And that’s not fake news.