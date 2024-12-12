Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Just as quickly as his media career began, it seemingly ended — or so it appeared.

While Bill Belichick may have spread himself a little thin, he made a name for himself with his weekly appearances on ESPN’s airwaves, whether on The Pat McAfee Show or the ManningCast, alongside Peyton and Eli Manning.

Belichick has since accepted the head football coaching job at the University of North Carolina, which has put his media future into question.

Not that there was ever much doubt Belichick would return to coaching. Still, whispers lingered that his brief foray into media was a strategic stepping stone. Even Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy admitted he was relieved a potential collaboration with Belichick never materialized—though that sentiment had more to do with Belichick’s Underdog Fantasy show alongside Matt Patricia than his other ventures, including Inside the NFL.

But for those concerned that Belichick would be going the J.J. Redick route, it appears he will be on more of the lines of Doug Gottlieb — at least for now. According to Andrew Carter of the Raleigh News and Observer, North Carolina Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham indicated that Belichick would still do his McAfee and ManningCast appearances moving forward.

One nugget after talking with UNC AD Bubba Cunningham: Belichick will continue his regular appearances on McAfee and the Manning Cast while UNC’s head coach. Very high visibility for UNC football, especially among a younger audience. — Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) December 12, 2024

That said, only one ManningCast remains this season, as the show wrapped its third regular-season run earlier this week. Belichick is slated to join Peyton and Eli for the first half of the opening round of the NFL playoffs.

What Cunningham’s statement didn’t clarify, however, is whether Belichick’s media involvement extends beyond this NFL season. As it stands, Belichick makes weekly Monday appearances on The Pat McAfee Show — a commitment that seems manageable alongside his new responsibilities in Chapel Hill. Occasional ManningCast games could also fit into the schedule, as well as perhaps a select few ManningCast games.

The future of Inside the NFL, however, remains murkier.

For now, Belichick appears set to maintain his remote media gigs while running UNC’s football program.

[Andrew Carter]