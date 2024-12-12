Dec 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels new head coach Bill Belichick speaks to those attending at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Bill Belichick was officially introduced as North Carolina’s next head football coach on Thursday. And according to the man himself, he wants to stay for a while.

While Belichick was on a coaching staff every year from 1975-2023, none of his experience has been in college. So, it’s fair to wonder if he’s taking the Tar Heel job, hoping it can help spark an NFL return. That issue was raised during Thursday’s press conference.

“What do you say to people that fear that if you do succeed here, that you might leave for the NFL again in a year or two?” Belichick was asked by Pat Welter of WRAL.

The response was classic Belichick — short and to the point.

“I didn’t come here to leave,” he said, which prompted applause from several people in the room.

Of course, anytime a coach is asked a question like that, the answer has to be taken with a grain of salt. No coach will ever publicly acknowledge that he or she took a job with hopes that it can help land a better one within a few years. And even if Belichick doesn’t return to the NFL, UNC might still be a relatively short-term job. He’ll be 73 when the 2025 season begins, after all.

But while time will ultimately tell us how long he stays at North Carolina, those hoping he’s there for the long haul had to like what they heard from Belichick on Thursday.