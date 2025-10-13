Edit via Liam McGuire

Perhaps Nick Saban will be proven right about his longtime friend and former boss, Bill Belichick. Maybe a year from now, North Carolina will look more like a contender than a laughingstock.

It’s one thing to lose games. It’s quite another for Belichick to lose control of the narrative with self-inflicted wounds — especially after spending 2024 working in the media.

This was always going to be a rebuilding season for Chapel Bill. The Tar Heels were picked to finish eighth in the ACC preseason media poll. However, the situation has deteriorated to such an extent that reports have suggested Belichick’s college career may be coming to an end soon. For what it’s worth, the school and the coach released a statement reaffirming their commitment. Read into that what you will.

Answer that phone 😂😂



That is Bill Belichick calling @KirkHerbstreit right now #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/FdBp8fAlm4 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 11, 2025

Bill Belichick, whose reputation is about avoiding distractions, created several unnecessary ones in just a few short months in his tenure at North Carolina:

The number of missteps has been staggering. Bill Belichick often had an adversarial relationship with the media during his two decades in New England. He knows what could lead to negative attention. Also, after working for several outlets during his one-year sabbatical from coaching, he should be aware of what the media will focus on. And yet he has conducted his business in North Carolina as if he learned nothing from either experience.

College sports differ from professional sports in many ways. One of the key distinctions is the impact of factors outside the locker room. In the NFL, no matter what fans, media, or others think, the only opinion that matters is the owner’s. In college, boosters, fans, and the media exert considerable influence over recruiting, whether it involves high school students or players in the transfer portal. The kind of attention that Bill Belichick has brought to North Carolina has already affected the perception of his program.

Currently, Belichick appears to be arrogant and oblivious to those subtleties. In college, a coach needs to be the program’s most vocal cheerleader and the school’s top ambassador. You must constantly sell a positive image and a successful vision of the future. Those are skills Bill Belichick never had to develop in the pros. The NFL has a draft, and free agency is limited. It’s easier to control player movement.

As Saban pointed out, Year No.2 of the Belichick experience should see a vast improvement. UNC is currently 17th in the class of 2026 24/7 recruiting rankings, including 36 recruits, the most of any other school. But in today’s topsy-turvy world of college sports, there is a possibility that he may eventually lose those players because he has lost control over the narrative.

Belichick the coach has failed to learn from Belichick the broadcaster.