Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

Legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick, who won six Super Bowls as the head coach of the New England Patriots, is entering his first season as the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Unfortunately, Belichick’s return to the sidelines following a brief reprieve has been constantly marred by a string of controversies surrounding his relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson.

The controversies have included Hudson demanding content approval and partial ownership of a since-scraped season of the popular HBO show Hard Knocks and her interruption of a CBS News interview when the topic of their relationship came up. Reports that Hudson had been banned from UNC facilities needed to be debunked. Pablo Torre’s investigative reporting on their relationship and its impact on UNC has sparked numerous conversations in recent days. Belichick and Hudson have also reportedly gotten engaged, meaning the noise surrounding the two is bound to continue.

Belichick’s response to the criticism that the controversies have created? “It is what it is,” he said during a Tuesday UNC football press conference.

“Look, I’m really focused on doing my job here at North Carolina… that’s my big focus,” Belichick responded when asked what the biggest misconception about him is amid the public interest in his personal life. “Is there noise out there? We’ve always dealt with that. Really, our job is to build a football team and…help build the team and also build their individual careers. So that’s really where we’re at.”

During the press conference, the 73-year-old was asked if the constant headlines surrounding his personal life have detracted from his opportunity at North Carolina.

“Again, on some of the noise that’s out there and the book [“The Art of Winning”] and stuff like that, it is what it is,” he responded. “That’s a personal venture I entered into when I wasn’t in coaching last year.”

Belichick was asked if Hudson would be on the sidelines with him on game day, which drew a laugh from the head coach.

“No, she doesn’t have any role in the UNC football program, but, again, there’s been noise out there about a lot of different things. Again, our focus is day to day, getting better, and stacking good days together. Having good rest, recovery, and training. Moving forward the next day.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

If North Carolina and Belichick are unable to weather the media storm surrounding the program, it may prove to be a short-lived partnership, especially if the Tar Heels get off to a poor start this football season.