Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson are going to be the butt of the joke, they’re at least gonna try to get paid for it.

TCE Rights Management LLC, a company managed by Hudson and owned by Belichick, recently filed a trademark request for the term “gold digger,” an insult often directed at the 24-year-old over her relationship with the 73-year-old North Carolina Tar Heels football coach.

This is in addition to 17 previous trademark requests filed by TCE Rights Management, LLC between March 29 and April 3 that related to Belichick’s coaching career, his last time with the New England Patriots, and his current position with UNC.

Trademark attorney Josh Gerban recently noted that there appeared to be an intention to challenge the Patriots’ ownership of several trademarks, including “The Belestrator,” “Do Your Job,” “Ignore The Noise,” and “No Days Off.”

Other potential trademark claims include “All-Belichick Team,” “The Belichick Way,” and “Chapel Bill.”

As Gerban noted, the strategy appears to be right out of the Taylor Swift playbook, as many of the trademark requests include “Bill’s Version,” a play on the “Taylor’s Version” of the songs she re-recorded to reclaim copyright control. Even the name TCE Rights Management, LLC. closely resembles TAS Rights Management, LLC, the company Swift uses for her trademarks.