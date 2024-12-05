Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images

After firing Mack Brown, the North Carolina Tar Heels have interviewed a 72-year-old in an effort to get younger.

Brown, 73, is yesterday’s news. Or maybe age is just merely a number.

When we wrote about Brown potentially only having a landing spot at ESPN, we didn’t think it’d come at the expense of him trading places with Bill Belichick. Not literally, as the future Hall of Fame head coach has a media job for every day that ends in ‘Y,’ but he quite actually could be trading places with Brown in a greater sense.

According to InsideCarolina of 247Sports and CBS Sports, Belichick reportedly interviewed for the head coaching opening at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Belichick is among a group of candidates that includes Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall and Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann.

🚨 It’s official. Inside Carolina reports #UNC has interviewed six-time Super Bowl champ Bill Belichick for its head coaching position …https://t.co/YOhhgN7Wkn — Grant Hughes (@GrantHughesNC) December 5, 2024

Belichick has reportedly been in contact with UNC officials since Sunday. And no, we don’t mean his son, Steve, who is currently the defensive coordinator on Jedd Fisch’s staff at the University of Washington.

Even as Awful Announcing’s Michael Grant writes that Belichick should resist the temptation and stay in media, he’s had his eye on some head coaching jobs — including North Carolina, apparently. Belichick’s comments about Aaron Rodgers have recently fueled speculation about where he could — or would be — coaching in 2025, but it was nothing more than rumors.

This report has substance, as do reports that Belichick would potentially be open to reuniting with Jaguars’ general manager Trent Baalke in Jacksonville.

And while we could put to bed the idea that Belichick will be gracing the sidelines at MetLife Stadium — for the Jets. We can’t put to bed the idea that he’d return to coaching but at the college level just quite yet, even if Sumarall is the presumed favorite.

