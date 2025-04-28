Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the 10 months since Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson first announced their relationship, the couple has received no shortage of attention.

It somehow, however, hasn’t been enough.

I can already imagine the responses to this article: various versions of “it’s their personal business,” “their private life is their private life,” and, of course, “who cares?” But if you’re a football fan — and especially a North Carolina fan — you should care. Or at the very least, you should understand why this contains all of the key ingredients to make this what should be one of the sport’s biggest storylines.

I won’t pretend to know everything about the inner workings of Belichick and Hudson’s relationship, nor will I make a public judgment on their 49-year age gap. But by this point, it has become abundantly clear that Belichick’s significant other is involved in his professional life, which does make all of this fair game to talk about, considering the nature of his job as the head coach of a power conference football program at a public university.

The latest evidence came on Sunday in the form of Belichick’s interview with CBS Sunday Morning. While the entire segment was eight minutes long and was ostensibly a platform for him to promote his upcoming coaching book, the enduring clip from the interview was Hudson, intently watching on a monitor, interrupting it to shut down a question about how she and the eight-time Super Bowl head coach first met.

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson shut down a question about how they met during an interview with CBS 😬 (via @cbsmornings) pic.twitter.com/5D2oYP2KKl — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 27, 2025

According to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, this wasn’t the only instance of Hudson running interference during the interview. And although it’s unclear how often it happened, it was apparently enough that CBS opted to include one example in the final cut to help illustrate the nature of their relationship.

Hudson’s actions during the interview only added to the notion that she’s acting as Belichick’s “de facto agent,” which Meadowlark Media’s Pablo Torre first reported in the wake of her cameo alongside her boyfriend in a Dunkin Super Bowl ad in February. The months since have seen reports revealing that Belichick has asked UNC staffers to copy Hudson on emails and that she has been involved in the program’s communications strategy, particularly with regard to how the university framed the hiring of Bill’s son, Steve Belichick, as its defensive coordinator and combatting social media trolls commenting on their relationship.

Hudson isn’t an official employee at UNC, but listed herself in an email as the “chief operating officer” of “Belichick Productions,” which doesn’t appear to have any business records. She also appears to be heavily involved in Belichick’s business and media affairs, which perhaps might explain her actions during the CBS interview.

Add all of it together, and you only get more questions. How qualified is Hudson for any of these roles? How far does her influence in Chapel Hill reach? And why was she so wary of Belichick sharing how they first met when it’s previously been public knowledge that they had a chance encounter on a flight?

Will we ever get answers?

It’s tough to say, especially because there is a personal aspect to all of this, which is perhaps why so many have shied away from covering this story as in-depth as it deserves to be. Still, even as most of us have become numb to the idea of Belichick dating someone young enough to be one of his current college players, the premise to all of this remains wild nonetheless; this is the greatest football coach of all-time and the next (and perhaps final) act of his coaching career seems to involve his 24-year-old girlfriend helping him pull the strings.

To what degree remains unclear, but the CBS interview only reinforced the idea that Belichick and Hudson’s relationship is both personal and professional. Perhaps this story will gain steam as the college football season approaches or fade to the background as the Tar Heels’ play on the field takes center stage. Either way, this isn’t just a salacious story, but one worth covering from even a purely football perspective.