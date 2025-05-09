Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Over the course of the past few months, there have been plenty of questions regarding how involved Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has been with the University of North Carolina football program.

Whatever that involvement has been, however, appears to have come to a crashing halt.

On the latest episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out, the show’s host reported that Hudson has been banned from the Tar Heels’ football facility. Citing multiple UNC sources, Torre said that the decision was made by members of the university’s administration in the wake of Belichick’s viral interview with CBS Sunday Morning, which the 24-year-old Hudson interrupted to shut down a question regarding how her and the 73-year-old head coach first met.

“Two sources at the University of North Carolina tell me that there has been a decision that was made last week by the higher-ups inside the athletic department that had hired Bill Belichick to be the highest paid public employee — not just coach in the state of North Carolina at $10 million a year — and that decision was that Jordon Hudson, she is no longer allowed in the football building,” Torre said. “She is not allowed on the football field.” Quote: ‘Don’t think you’ll be hearing much from Jordon moving forward.'”

Torre also revealed, “Bill Belichick’s family is extraordinarily concerned by what has transpired. One Belichick family source told me, ‘There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill’s legacy, reputation — everything he has built and worked for over decades.'”

He added: “In fact, the family has been digging into Jordon Hudson as well.”

Sources tell @PabloTorre that Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is now banned from UNC’s football facility. One Belichick family source adds: “There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill’s legacy, reputation — everything… pic.twitter.com/59xQQtqyc0 — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) May 9, 2025

The relationship between Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson has received no shortage of attention in the aftermath of his CBS interview, which was intended to promote his new book “The Art of Winning: Lessons from a Life in Football.” In addition to a TMZ report that she interrupted the interview on multiple occasions, The Athletic reported that Hudson was one of the primary reasons why HBO opted to terminate a previously planned Hard Knocks project focused on the Tar Heels program.

Belichick even released a statement through North Carolina defending Hudson’s actions during the interview, while CBS publicly denied his accusations that the interview was “selectively edited” and that the two sides has agreed to only focus on his book. The couple also provided source material to the likes of John Mulaney’s Netflix show and Saturday Night Live, attracting the type of attention the 6-time Super Bowl head coach has seemingly spent his entire career trying to avoid.

The situation involving Jrodn Hudson even caused some to question Belichick’s future in Chapel Hill. Those concerns were apparently shared by the university itself — and Belichick’s family — in what is just the latest chapter in one of this offseason’s most bizarre stories.