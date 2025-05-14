Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For all of the expertise on the football field that Bill Belichick brings to his new coaching tenure, much of the conversation about his new job has been related to his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, and how much of a voice she has inside the UNC football program.

Thankfully for Belichick, he was able to get a bit of a reprieve from the constant questions pertaining to Hudson on the second day of the annual ACC Spring Meetings on Tuesday.

Brian Murphy, a reporter for WRAL News, the local NBC affiliate in Raleigh, North Carolina, got the chance to sit down with Belichick and discuss his debut season at North Carolina.

Numerous different topics like Belichick’s coaching staff and the team’s expectations in 2025 were discussed during the interview, which lasted over six minutes. But one topic that was off the table, according to Murphy, was Jordon Hudson’s influence on Belichick’s program, which Murphy noted in a disclaimer before the interview with Belichick in a video on the WRAL website.

“Hi, I’m Brian Murphy with WIL News,” said Murphy. “We’re here at Amelia Island, Florida, at the ACC spring meetings, and we’re talking with UNC football coach Bill Belichick about the attention that his program has gotten since his hire in December and how he plans to rebuild the Tar Heel football program. The question that we didn’t ask was about Jordon Hudson, his girlfriend, and creative muse. UNC asked that we keep questions to football. Here is our full, unedited interview with Bill Belichick.”

Interviewed UNC’s Bill Belichick at the ACC Spring Meetings today for @WRAL. As part of terms, didn’t ask about Jordon Hudson-related controversies. “Try to put together a good team and a good program and represent the school well on the football field.” https://t.co/XOQJDrDMJt — Brian Murphy (@murphsturph) May 13, 2025

On one hand, it is refreshing to hear Belichick discussing how he plans to approach the 2025 season to turn the UNC program into a winner instead of being forced to discuss off-the-field topics like his relationship with Hudson. Especially considering there are some, like Pablo Torre, who are still questioning whether Belichick ends up coaching a single game at UNC.

That said, Belichick was the one who decided to allow Hudson to be as involved as she has been in his professional life as his “de facto agent” and PR handler, which his recent interview with CBS Sunday Mornings helped prove has been a complete and utter disaster.

One could argue that reporters should have every right to ask Belichick about Hudson’s impact on his professional life. After all, Belichick is directly responsible for the future of the UNC program. And Jordon Hudson likely wasn’t even on the minds of UNC brass when they gave Belichick the head coaching job in December.

UNC did recently decide to hire former Chicago Bears PR chief Brandon Faber to be their new head of football communications at the program.

So maybe Faber believes that the best strategy to repair Belichick’s public image is to simply ignore questions about Hudson.