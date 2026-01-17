Credit: ESPN, ACC Network

Bill Belichick’s North Carolina Tar Heels didn’t come close to competing for an ACC title, let alone a spot in the College Football Playoff.

But that doesn’t mean Chapel Bill won’t be attending the national championship game on Monday.

ACC Network announced its extensive on-site studio programming plans to cover the Miami Hurricanes as they compete against the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Miami, Fla. As part of their coverage plans, Bill Belichick will be front and center on the day of the game as a special guest analyst.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach will join host Taylor Tannebaum as well as analysts Eric Mac Lain and Jimbo Fisher on ACC Huddle at the National Championship, which begins at 6 p.m. from Hard Rock Stadium.

Coverage also features ACCN host Kelsey Riggs Cuff, ACCN college football analyst Tom Luginbill, and College Football Hall of Famer Mark Richt, who coached the Canes from 2016 to 2o18.

During the game, Belichick will also participate in ACC Network’s Field Pass with ACC Huddle, where he, Tannebaum, Mac Lain, Royal, and Fisher will provide free-flowing commentary and real-time reaction from the sidelines.

Despite his reputation for not being very media-friendly, Belichick assembled a solid media resume in the brief time between the end of his New England Patriots run and the beginning of his UNC era. He proved that he can offer insightful commentary and translate his immense knowledge of the game in a way audiences can appreciate.

No word on whether or not Jordon Hudson will make an appearance.

You can find the ACC Network’s full College Football Playoff National Championship schedule plan here.