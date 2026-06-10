The Big Ten and SEC logos

Senators Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell introduced the Protect College Sports Act in late May as an attempt to legislate some reform and guardrails into the current landscape of college athletics following the introduction of NIL compensation for athletes.

The legislation proposes ideas such as limits on coaching moves, multi-transfer eligibility, and the protection of athletes’ rights. However, despite support from the ACC and Big 12, the Big Ten and SEC have taken exception to certain aspects of the overall framework, such as the pooling of media rights between all conferences.

After “productive” meetings between presidents and chancellors from both conferences with Cruz and Cantwell, the “Power 2” released statements on the ongoing discussions as work continues toward a solution that appeases all parties.

The Big Ten’s full statement from Maryland president Darryll Pines, chair of the Big Ten council of presidents and chancellors, reads as follows:

“The presidents and chancellors of the Big Ten Conference were pleased to meet with Senators Cruz and Cantwell to discuss their bill. We sincerely appreciate the work they and their staffs have done and believe the dialogue was constructive. As a conference of 18 world-class institutions committed to academic and athletic excellence, we look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with Senators Cruz and Cantwell and other members of Congress to achieve the shared goal of long-term stability for college athletics.”

A statement from Darryll J. Pines on today’s conversation with Senators Cruz and Cantwell on the Protect College Sports Act. pic.twitter.com/4XohqVpgvn — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) June 9, 2026

The SEC’s statement via Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman, the chair of presidents and chancellors of the Southeastern Conference, reads:

“The Presidents and Chancellors of the Southeastern Conference sincerely appreciate the opportunity to meet today with Senator Ted Cruz and Senator Maria Cantwell regarding the Protect College Sports Act. This was a productive dialogue that enabled us to directly address the common views shared by our member universities, while also recognizing the positive elements of the bill working to establish greater stability in college sports. “We are particularly encouraged that today’s conversation affirmed a shared understanding of what will be required to secure a sustainable future for college sports, delivering the stability and certainty that our student-athletes deserve and our fans want. We share a common goal of supporting student-athletes, universities, athletic programs, and the millions of fans who make college athletics such an important part of communities across the country. “As conversations continue, we look forward to working together to ensure federal legislation includes a consistent national framework, appropriate rulemaking authority, safeguards against unnecessary litigation, and effective alignment with the House settlement’s revenue-sharing model. We are confident that, through continued collaboration, these priorities can be addressed in a way that supports the long-term success of college athletics and protects the opportunities and experiences that make college sports so meaningful. “We pledge to work in the spirit of cooperation with Senators Cruz and Cantwell, their staffs, SEC leadership, and members of Congress to refine this important legislation in the interest of securing the future of college sports for the benefit of all student athletes.”

At a time when no one seems capable of doing anything about the glaring issues plaguing college sports, Cruz and Cantwell’s 111-page bill stands as a golden opportunity to clean up the mess, especially with questions arising surrounding the NCAA’s status as a governing body, and United States President Donald Trump’s attempts at tackling the issue proving fruitless thus far.

Still, the Senate is working against a deadline. Legislation following the summer recess in August is unlikely to pass with midterms encroaching. The Power 2 will need to put aside their own interests, and quickly, before college sports from becoming something no one recognizes.