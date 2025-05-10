Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; A detail view of an ESPN camera before the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium. Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
By Reice Shipley

Over the past few months, conversations have continued regarding a potential expansion to the current 12-team College Football Playoff format. And while nothing has come to fruition just yet on that front, it appears that at least two of the Power Four conferences in college football are starting to be more supportive of a shift to a 16-team format.

Back in February, an in-person meeting between commissioners from every college football conference came and went without any decision to come on the matter. However, that doesn’t mean that these meetings didn’t lay the blueprint for what could shortly be coming.

According to Yahoo Sports college football writer Ross Dellenger, the Power Four conferences met again on Thursday to further discuss the future of the CFP format.

Within the camp of the Big Ten and the SEC, who largely control the future CFP format when the new ESPN deal kicks in after the 2025 season, due to a “memorandum of understanding” signed last spring, there is reportedly “growing support” for a 16-team format.

In this proposed 16-team format, both the Big Ten and SEC would get 8 bids into the CFP, while the ACC and Big 12 would each receive two bids. One bid would be designated to a Group of 6 school, while the remaining three bids would go to at-large teams from any conference.

The proposed format change obviously couldn’t make more sense for both the SEC and the Big Ten, as they would each receive more representation in the CFP.

As for how college football fans and media members feel about this proposed format, the reaction is far from overwhelmingly positive.

Given that the SEC and the Big Ten do have as much power over the future format of the CFP as they appear to have, it sure seems like this format shift is bound to happen eventually.

As for when this could happen, Dellinger further added in a post on X that a decision on the matter, which would seemingly go into place in 2026, is expected to come “in the next few months” after further meetings between the Power Five conferences.

