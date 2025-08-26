Photo Credits Left to right: (Ryan Day: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images); (Sherrone Moore: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images); (James Franklin: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images); (P.J. Fleck: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images).

While the upcoming college football season will naturally pit the Big Ten’s football coaches against each other, several of them came together for an advertisement encouraging YouTube TV customers to stress the importance of Fox..

On Monday, it was revealed that YouTube TV and Fox were in a carriage dispute. In a statement, YouTube TV set Wednesday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. ET as a deadline for an agreement to be reached. If no agreement is in place, YouTube customers will lose customers to Fox, Fox Sports 1 and the Big Ten Network, among others. That, of course, is a notable problem for NFL and MLB fans, as well as college football fans. If no agreement is reached, the biggest game of Week 1 (and likely one of the biggest games of the season), Texas against Ohio State, will not be available to YouTube TV users.

With that in mind, several Big Ten coach came together, encouraging YouTube TV users to reach out to KeepFox.com.

“You could miss Big Ten Football games on Fox,” Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said.

“FS1,” added Ohio State coach Ryan Day.

“And Big Ten Network,” said Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck.

“Don’t miss any Penn State football games,” added Nittany Lions coach James Franklin. Though admittedly, it would have been weird for another Big Ten coach to be given that line.

“For more information, visit KeepFox.com today,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said.

“Support your team,” Michigan coach Sherrone Moore added.

“Wherever you live,” USC coach Lincoln Riley added.

“And don’t miss any Big Ten football,” said Fleck in his second on screen speaking part of the ad.

Of course, what will happen in the dispute between Fox and YouTube TV remains to be seen. Regardless of how it all turns out, the involvement of both Day and Moore seems to be about as much cooperation as we’re going to get between Ohio State and Michigan this year.

That’s something.