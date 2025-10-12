Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

DAZN is adding another league to its international portfolio.

Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal recently reported that DAZN, the sports-focused streaming service, has reached a multiyear deal with the Big Ten to distribute its games to international markets. The agreement begins during football season, with the Big Ten Championship and all conference football games set to air on the streamer.

Included in the deal are also “a number of men’s and women’s basketball games and BTN studio and shoulder programming.” The pact also includes football games from the Big 12 and Mountain West, along with Big 12 and Big East basketball games.

In total, DAZN will now distribute college sports programming from the Big Ten, SEC, Big 12, ACC, Big East, and Mountain West to its international audience.

There are certain exceptions to the deal. For instance, Big Ten games on CBS won’t be available in Bermuda. NBC and Peacock games won’t air in the Caribbean. And Fox Sports games won’t be available in Latin America.

Financial terms of the agreement were not reported. But in today’s college sports landscape, conferences are doing everything they can to eek out every last bit of revenue from media rights, and international distribution is a natural market to tap into from that perspective.

For its part, DAZN has become a go-to destination for American sports abroad. The streamer also holds rights for the NFL’s Game Pass, recently secured international distribution for the NHL, and aired the FIFA Club World Cup to a global audience for free this past summer.