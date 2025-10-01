The drumbeat of private equity’s eventual entry into major college athletics grew louder on Wednesday.
As first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Big Ten Conference has been in talks “for months” about private capital investments that would inject at least $2 billion to the league and it’s schools.
