Credit: Fox

Fox Sports and Big Noon Kickoff will be live from London this fall when American college football once again descends on the United Kingdom.

According to a report from On3’s Brett McMurphy, the Fox studio show will make its first-ever international appearance at this year’s inaugural Union Jack Classic, scheduled for Sept. 19 between Arizona State and Kansas at Wembley Stadium.

The show will be in its usual time slot leading up to the noon ET kickoff from London, though the game will air on FS1, per McMurphy. The Big 12 regular season tilt will also mark the first FBS game in the British city, McMurphy noted.

Fox confirmed the news during the World Cup preview show before England-Croatia, with Big Noon Kickoff host Rob Stone sharing the details.

LONDON, WE ARE COMING TO YOUR CITY ‼️🇬🇧 For the first time ever, Big Noon Kickoff is going international for the @UnionJackClasic as @KU_Football and @ASUFootball meet at Wembley Stadium in a marquee @Big12Conference showdown. pic.twitter.com/nKTeMbfNso — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) June 17, 2026

The London broadcast will be a boost for Big Noon Kickoff, which is in constant competition with College GameDay but will have a hard time matching its ESPN counterpart’s loaded SEC slate early in the season.

The Union Jack Classic launches this year with plans to play college football games across Europe and has found a partner in the Big 12 eager to expand its global footprint. The event is locked in for three years with an option for a fourth, according to The Athletic. The Big 12 will also send TCU to the Aer Lingus Football Classic this fall, an event from which ESPN and College GameDay previously broadcast in 2024.

Big Noon Kickoff saw an uptick in intrigue last season when it added some of Barstool Sports’ stars to its cast. While founder Dave Portnoy, the primary contributor from Barstool, frequently clashed with Big Ten leadership, he has a larger partnership with the Big 12.