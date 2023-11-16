Credit: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

For years, WWE has been sending custom title belts to the winners of sports championships.

But when it comes to the Big 12, the sports entertainment giant is making it official.

On Thursday, the Big 12 announced that it has reached a partnership with WWE for its upcoming football conference championship game, officially titled the “2023 Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship.” As a part of the partnership, WWE will award a custom-made championship title belt to the game’s Most Outstanding Player, which will be presented by a WWE superstar on the field following the game.

Additionally, a co-branded WWE and Big 12 logo will be featured throughout AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, including on the field. WWE Superstars will be prominently featured and integrated into the event, which will take place on Dec. 2, by participating in a Big 12 Conference community event, pre-game hospitality events and the game’s official coin toss.

“WWE is a global brand that connects with a wide array of audiences,” Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said in a statement. “With this partnership, we will integrate WWE and its brand power into one of the Conference’s biggest moments, further strengthening the bridge between sports and entertainment throughout the Big 12.”

Added WWE president Nick Khan: “Brett and his team at the Big 12 have turbocharged the conference through innovative media rights deals and commercial partnerships, constantly exploring new ways to grow the conference’s reach and influence. We’re excited to partner with them and help amplify the Big 12 Championship.”

It would hardly be a surprise if Khan was driving force behind this deal, considering the former sports media agent’s background prior to joining WWE in 2020. In recent years, WWE has made a push to be perceived as a more mainstream brand in the sports world, with college football providing a natural connection as many of its superstars, past and present, played the sport.

With WWE’s merger with UFC to form TKO Holdings Group now complete, it will be interesting to see how that approach continues to take shape. But the new deal with the Big 12 likely provides some insight into what we can expect from the company’s strategy moving forward.

[Big 12]