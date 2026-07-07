Credit: Big 12

It’s fair to say the relationship between Texas Tech and the Big 12 Conference is a bit fraught at the moment.

The Red Raiders circled the wagons in recent weeks around the Brendan Sorsby situation, one on which they and the conference (and just about everyone else) didn’t see eye to eye. The Big 12 even sued the school to secure the authority to use its bylaws to potentially punish Sorsby if he had remained with Texas Tech. The quarterback announced last month that he was leaving the school and forgoing the remainder of his college career.

That was simply the latest in a series of frustrations between the two entities, especially as the school has been throwing its weight around more under billionaire board of regents chairman Cody Campbell.

No example better sums up the sour relationship between the two than the time the Big 12 fined Texas Tech over fans repeatedly throwing tortillas onto the field during a game. The school was forced to ban the tradition soon after, though it left a bitter taste in their mouth.

At Tuesday’s Big 12 Media Day, commissioner Brett Yormark met with reporters to talk about the state of the conference heading into the 2026 college football season. However, when he was asked about Sorsby, he tried to move past it.

“Today is not the time to address that issue,” Yormark said. “Today is about celebrating the upcoming football season and celebrating our 16 schools.”

Brett Yormark when asked about Sorsby: “Today is not the day to address that” Uhmmm sir… when is the day to address it? Did you think they were gonna ask you 15 questions about Monster’s new zero sugar drink? pic.twitter.com/k0MWnQsDoU — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) July 7, 2026

Later, Lubbock-based radio host and journalist Sean Dillon posed a winding question to Yormark about the conference’s relationship with Texas Tech, leading to a tense exchange.

A spicy interaction between Brett Yormark and Texas Tech media personality Sean Dillon. “Stand up. Ask that question again and I’m going to give you the answer I want to give you.” pic.twitter.com/sSq2A5qDbE — Jake Brend (@JakeBrendTV) July 7, 2026

Dillon’s question began with a reminder of the aforementioned tortilla ban (at least we think he was saying “tortilla”). He then noted that Oklahoma State had a tradition of paddling the stadium walls that hasn’t been punished similarly. He then brought up Sorsby and how the conference sued the school but hasn’t taken legal action against Big 12 member Cincinnati, where Sorsby previously played and may have known about his gambling. He then asked Yormark what Texas Tech fans should think of previous comments about the league being “greater than 12” while promoting the league’s 16 teams, even as he sued one of its members.

Yormark asked Dillon to stand up and repeat the question before offering him a curt answer.

“No, I didn’t say greater than 12; you misquoted me,” Yormark said. “I said, ‘We’re going forward as 16 strong.’ And that’s my answer to your question. But thank you for that question. Appreciate it.”

Unfortunately for Yormark, Texas Tech and its acolytes aren’t going away. The defending Big 12 champions have been picked to win the league again this season and feature a roster valued at $32.9 million, per The NIL Standard, the highest in the conference.

He’ll only be able to dodge the questions for so long. Better chug those Monster Energy drinks to stay focused.