Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect, Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports, Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Biff Poggi was the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines football team for all of three games, but that was plenty to cement his status as a trusted voice in the conference.

The former Michigan assistant and interim head coach is among several new additions to Big Ten Network’s broadcasting lineup for the 2026 college football season.

Poggi, who coached for the Wolverines on several occasions, will join BTN’s studio show lineup, which also includes Yahoo Sports reporter Ross Dellenger and former Pittsburgh Panthers and Miami Dolphins head coach Dave Wannstedt.

The network is also adding several new game analysts to its roster, including Ryan Kerrigan, a four-time Pro Bowl honoree and the 2010 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year at Purdue; Kenjon Barner, a three-time Super Bowl champion and former All-American at Oregon; and Brett Hundley, former UCLA quarterback and NFL player.

That trio will join returning regular game analysts Jake Butt, Rhett Lewis, and Anthony Herron. Also scheduled to appear on the network throughout the season are Matt Millen, Brock Vereen, Marcel Reece, Tanner Morgan, and Jared Thomas. They’ll all be paired with the crew of returning play-by-play announcers, which includes Jeff Levering, Mark Followill, Jason Horowitz, Chris Vosters, Lisa Byington, Wayne Randazzo, A.J. Kanell, and Joe Beninati.

Urban Analysis, featuring Urban Meyer and Gerry DiNardo, will also return this season.

The network also announced the on-site locations for B1G Tailgate in the first three weeks of the season.

Saturday, Sept. 5 (12:30 p.m. ET) – Ball State at Ohio State

Saturday, Sept. 12 (Noon ET) – Howard at Indiana

Saturday, Sept. 19 (Noon ET) – Buffalo at Penn State

Big Ten Network will broadcast 43 games during its 20th season covering the conference.